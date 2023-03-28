Leeds United reportedly rocked by hammer fresh injury blow as Tyler Adams update emerges
Leeds United star Tyler Adams is reportedly facing an extended spell on the sidelines upon requiring surgery on his hamstring injury.
Adams suffered the injury in training ahead of United’s Premier League clash at Wolves shortly before the start of the international break. The midfielder consequently did not join up with the USA squad for international duty and The Athletic are now reporting that Adams has been sent for an operation on the issue meaning an extended period out of the Premier League run-in.
The report from The Athletic claims that Leeds are in the process of establishing how long the midfielder will be out for. The Whites have 11 games left of the current season and sit two points above the division’s drop zone in 14th place.