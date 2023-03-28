News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
56 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
6 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
6 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Leeds United reportedly rocked by hammer fresh injury blow as Tyler Adams update emerges

Leeds United star Tyler Adams is reportedly facing an extended spell on the sidelines upon requiring surgery on his hamstring injury.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read

Adams suffered the injury in training ahead of United’s Premier League clash at Wolves shortly before the start of the international break. The midfielder consequently did not join up with the USA squad for international duty and The Athletic are now reporting that Adams has been sent for an operation on the issue meaning an extended period out of the Premier League run-in.

The report from The Athletic claims that Leeds are in the process of establishing how long the midfielder will be out for. The Whites have 11 games left of the current season and sit two points above the division’s drop zone in 14th place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
FRESH BLOW: For Leeds United and Tyler Adams, above, according to a new report. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
FRESH BLOW: For Leeds United and Tyler Adams, above, according to a new report. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
FRESH BLOW: For Leeds United and Tyler Adams, above, according to a new report. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
Premier LeagueUSAWolves