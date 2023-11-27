Leeds United could face forgotten £25m man in Swansea clash

Leeds United could come up against a striker that Everton once forked out £25m to sign, when they take on Swansea on Wednesday night

Yannick Bolasie could be in the Swansea squad to face Leeds United on Wednesday night. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Swansea are hopeful that a deal will be struck in time for a new forward to make the squad to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has been training with the Swans for the past week with a view towards the Congolese international joining up with Michael Duff's side.

The Swansea boss revealed that both parties are interested in a short-term deal and Duff is confident it will be sorted by the time the Welsh outfit make the trip to Yorkshire.

Sitting in 17th in the Championship table, Swansea have surprisingly under-performed under Duff and while Bolasie's best days are behind him, the manager believes the 34-year-old still has something to offer at this level.

"Yannick's been in the building for a week. Hopefully that'll get done," Duff told BBC. "He's been in, he's looked good. He wants to do it, we want to do it. It'll be a two-month deal and we'll see how it goes from there. We need bodies in the building, we need help. We're not in a position where we can cherry-pick the exact player we want."

"He hasn't got the pace and power he once had, but you don't get bought for £25m if you don't know how to handle a football," he added "He can play in any one of those front-four positions. He just gives us a few more variations."

Bolasie made his name in the Championship first with Plymouth and then at Bristol City after the Pilgrims had been relegated to League One. His form there saw him secure a move to Crystal Palace where he won promotion to the Premier League and excelled in the top flight.

In 2016, Everton paid £25m to take Bolasie to Goodison Park but his time on there was marred by injury and after loan spells at Aston Villa and Middlesnrough as well as time in Belgium and Portugal, he finally left Merseyside to join Turkish side Caykur Rizespor.