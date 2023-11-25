Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hopes to have club captain Liam Cooper available for next Wednesday night's fixture against Swansea City but admits the Scotland international may have picked up a 'slight injury' against Rotherham United.

Farke admitted his disappointment following the 1-1 draw in South Yorkshire and offered an injury update during his post-match press conference after Cooper had to be withdrawn late on in the game. Pascal Struijk replaced the veteran centre-back with ten minutes remaining as Cooper trudged from the field holding his hamstring.

"Yeah, there was a cramp," Farke said. "He also felt a little bit in his hamstring. We have to assess him, so it could be that there's a slight injury. I hope it's just a cramp, hope to have him available on Wednesday but we need to wait for further assessment."

French forward Georginio Rutter was also substituted during the second half, but Farke confirmed the decision to bring the youngster off was tactical, owing to the fact he was unable to complete 90 minutes having missed training this week. The German had previously described Georginio as a 'major doubt' after reporting back from international duty with an abdominal strain, but revealed that scans showed his issue was not too severe and therefore capable of starting the match on Friday night.

"Georgi was okay, but it was clear that he couldn't play for 90 minutes because he has also missed a few training sessions.

"I haven't heard anything that he has an injury or whatever so he should be ready also on Wednesday to go again," the Leeds boss confirmed.

On returning full-back Djed Spence, who was in contention this week after a two-month injury lay-off, Farke added: "Well he needs training. That's quite important.

"He was out for eight weeks and before he also had a difficult spell because he was just two weeks with us and then didn't have one competitive game during the season.

"So his last game more or less was during pre-season with Tottenham and he just was back in training from Saturday.