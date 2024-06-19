Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will enter the final year of their agreement with Adidas this summer.

Leeds United could be set for a major kit change next season with reports suggesting manufacturers Adidas could bring back retro badges.

Kit releases have become a major summer milestone in recent years as fans get an early glimpse of what their team will look like for the upcoming season. Leeds fans are now eagerly awaiting club designs for the 2024/25 campaign in which Daniel Farke’s men will once again challenge for the Championship title.

The club are heading into their final year with Adidas, having agreed on a five-year deal after promotion to the Premier League back in 2020, and The Athletic report that other options are naturally being explored ahead of next summer. But more interesting to supporters in the immediacy is suggestions that ‘potential designs’ for the upcoming season have included the use of earlier iterations of the club badge.

The report specifically mentions the iconic ‘smiley’ badge, used with two different colourways between 1973 and 1977 - widely regarded as the club’s most successful period under Don Revie. Leeds won the First Division during that time and were also controversial losing finalists in the 1975 European Cup final against Bayern Munich.

Adidas have started to take advantage of the growing demand for retro kits, opting to use alternative crests on third kits for a number of Premier League teams they provide kits for. Manchester United’s third-kit crest is a simple red devil design, owing to their historic nickname, while Arsenal’s third-kit has gone down a similar avenue with a cannon design - they are known as the Gunners.

“We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Leeds United Football Club,” Adidas told the Athletic. “The passionate fan base and club history gives us rich territory when we create for the players and supporters. Whilst we won’t be releasing details of the new kits for next season yet, we will be unveiling some exciting designs in the coming weeks. We look forward to continuing our work together.”

One major change to the club’s kits from next season has already been confirmed, with Red Bull due to replace Boxt as front-of-shirt sponsors. The Austrian energy drinks company has also invested in the club, although they have no place on the board and will not be involved in any major decisions.

Confirmation of Red Bull’s arrival was met with concern among supporters, with previous investments eventually leading to takeovers and the change of key club details including the name and crest. But chairman Paraag Marathe has been quick to allay fears of a similar situation occurring at Leeds.

“I wouldn’t say it was a concern. It’s definitely something I wanted to address,” Marathe told The Athletic of Red Bull’s history in changing club names shortly after confirmation of their investment. “I’m not talking about whatever their positive or negative history is. I’m talking about understanding our history and understanding and respecting our legacy.

“So, for example, this club is and will forever be Leeds United Football Club. It’s not going to be the Leeds Red Bulls. To be fair, they understand that. They appreciate that. They respect that. They know the legacy of this club, so it’s not something they wanted either. But for me, that was table stakes (a minimum requirement for a business arrangement). That’s not going to happen.”