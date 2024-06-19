Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as work intensifies behind the scenes at Elland Road.

The transfer window is into its sixth day and while the focus of supporters is on this summer’s European Championships in Germany, those in charge at Leeds United are looking forward to another busy summer. Whites interest in Euro 2024 is minimal this year, with Liam Cooper and Rasmus Kristensen unused substitutes so far while Max Wober endured a torrid opening game, scoring a decisive own-goal in Austria’s 1-0 defeat to France.

Closer to home, speculation continues to intensify as Leeds prepare for another Championship promotion push. One or two key sales are expected and interest in Crysencio Summerville intensifying, while those returning from loan spells will have a decision to make on their own future. Daniel Farke will also be keen to strengthen his squad and ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roca exit close

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds and Real Betis are thought to be ‘finalising’ the terms of a permanent deal for Marc Roca, following his successful loan spell with the Spanish outfit. Estadio Deportivo reports that the fee is expected to be lower than the purchase option within the initial deal, believed to be €12million (around £10m), and the 27-year-old will sign a four-year deal in Seville.

Roca was among several players to trigger an exit clause following relegation to the Championship last summer, returning to his homeland where he has played regularly under Manuel Pellegrini. United’s failure to achieve promotion meant the midfielder could have extended his loan stay for another 12 months but Betis are thought to be keen on wrapping up a permanent deal, seeing little benefit to another temporary stay.

The decision to propose a permanent move this summer has put the Spanish side in a strong position to negotiate a fee and it is believed Leeds will accept a reduced offer in order to get money in this summer, although there is no mention of the exact amount. Roca arrived in West Yorkshire for around £10m back in 2022 and so a loss on the Spaniard is looking likely, if the report proves to be true.

Ratkov eyed

Leeds are one of three teams thought to be keeping a close eye on Red Bull Salzburg striker Petar Ratkov, although interest is thought to pre-date Red Bull’s involvement in West Yorkshire. GiveMeSport adds that RB Leipzig and Rangers are also interested, with the latter missing out on the youngster’s signature 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratkov made the £4m move from Serbian outfit TSC to RB Salzburg last summer and has gone on to register five goals and three assists in 24 Austrian Bundesliga appearances. The 20-year-old is in the Serbian squad at Euro 2024 but was an unused substitute during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to England, with experienced duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic ahead of him in the pecking order.