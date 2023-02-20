Leeds United ‘consider’ Liverpool legend as former Tottenham boss admits interest
All the latest Leeds United news as the Whites prepare for another huge clash in the battle for safety.
Leeds United are preparing for another huge clash in their bid to secure survival.
It was a disastrous weekend for the Whites, who not only lost to relegation rivals Everton, but they also saw Bournemouth and Southampton pick up wins, making everything that much tighter at the bottom. Leeds still haven’t found a new manager, and so Michael Skubala remains in charge for the time being, now preparing to team for this weekend’s huge clash with bottom club Southampton. Defeat in that one would mean the Whites drop to bottom.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Sherwood interested in Leeds
Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood says he is interested in the vacant Leeds job.
Paul Merson said on Sky Sports News: “I think the man sitting there (Tim Sherwood). I am not saying because he’s my mate as well. He is fresh, he has had a go and he has been there before. I just think someone like that, and I am not saying because he’s my mate.”
Asked if he would be interested in the role, Sherwood replied: “Absolutely. Certainly at Leeds United, I don’t think they get relegated. I really don’t.”
Gerrard interest
Leeds are said to be considering the possibility of hiring former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard.
According to Football Insider, the Whites are considering Gerrard and his former assistant Gary MacAllister, but only on an interim basis until the end of the season. The Whites will be concerned about staying in the Premier League at this point, and they haven’t ruled out appointing an interim manager.
The question will be whether Gerrard is a manager who would give the Whites the best chance of beating the drop, given his limited Premier League experience and his recent disappointing spell at Villa.