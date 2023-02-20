Leeds United are preparing for another huge clash in their bid to secure survival.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Sherwood interested in Leeds

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood says he is interested in the vacant Leeds job.

Paul Merson said on Sky Sports News: “I think the man sitting there (Tim Sherwood). I am not saying because he’s my mate as well. He is fresh, he has had a go and he has been there before. I just think someone like that, and I am not saying because he’s my mate.”

Asked if he would be interested in the role, Sherwood replied: “Absolutely. Certainly at Leeds United, I don’t think they get relegated. I really don’t.”

Gerrard interest

Leeds are said to be considering the possibility of hiring former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are considering Gerrard and his former assistant Gary MacAllister, but only on an interim basis until the end of the season. The Whites will be concerned about staying in the Premier League at this point, and they haven’t ruled out appointing an interim manager.