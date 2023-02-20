Leeds United under-21s v Aston Villa under-21s: Team news and updates from Elland Road

The Whites currently sit third in the Premier League Two Division Two table but Leeds would have a chance of moving top of the pile if beating sixth-placed Aston Villa in tonight's 7pm kick-off at Elland Road. Leeds are two points behind leaders Nottingham Forest who have played one game more and are not in action tonight. The Whites are one point adrift of second-placed Southampton who travel to fifth-placed West Brom this evening in another 7pm kick-off.

The Whites under-21s won seven league games on the bounce from August through to November as part of an unbeaten start that featured eight wins from nine and just one draw under Michael Skubala. But Skubala is currently in caretaker charge of United's first team and Skubala's assistant Michal Pujdak took charge of last Monday night's 21s clash at Newcastle United which ended in a 2-2 draw. The point ended a run of three consecutive defeats for the Whites youngsters following a 5-2 defeat at Norwich City, 2-1 reverse at home to West Brom and 1-0 setback at Nottingham Forest.

Here, we will bring you all of the evening’s developments from Elland Road starting with team news as and when it lands followed by match updates and reaction.