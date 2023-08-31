Leeds United have been strongly linked with a move for Bulgarian midfielder Ilia Gruev from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen during the final week of the summer transfer window.

Gruev is reportedly close to joining up with Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad at Elland Road and could prove to be the manager’s long-awaited central midfield addition, as the eight-cap Bulgaria international is to undergo a medical, per The Athletic.

Supporters have clamoured for additional support in that area of the pitch throughout the summer with new signing Ethan Ampadu and 17-year-old Archie Gray featuring from the start in each of Leeds’ league and cup fixtures during the month of August.

The likes of Glen Kamara, Nadiem Amiri and Ao Tanaka have been mooted as potential signings but Gruev now appears closest to signing on the dotted line in West Yorkshire.

STUTTGART, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 05: Ilia Gruev of SV Werder Bremen is challenged by Hiroki Ito of VfB Stuttgart during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and SV Werder Bremen at Mercedes-Benz Arena on February 05, 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Speaking to Senior Content Editor at Berlin-based OneFootball, Helge Wohltmann, the YEP has attempted to gain an understanding of the Bulgarian international’s game and how he could potentially fit in at Leeds.

“Gruev is a defensive midfielder with strength in passing and build up,” Wohltmann says. “He was supposed to be Werder’s next holding midfielder, but has played in a different role mostly. In most of his games he was more of a box-to-box player with a holding midfielder behind him.

"He is defensively fine, but so far was struggling in the single holding midfielder role. Offensively, he so far has not shown much in regards to goal scoring or providing assists.”

Gruev’s statistics indicate he has not been targeted by United for his attacking output, but to provide adequate cover and a challenge to the likes of Ampadu at the base of midfield.

“He is developing at a decent pace and kept adapting to the senior level. On the other hand he did not break through to the starting eleven [at Werder] completely. He got subbed in often,” Wohltmann adds.

"It seems like [head coach] Ole Werner is someone who really values experience in his players, so it was tough to break through for him as well.

“Overall they [Werder fans] will be sad for what could have been and his potential. Gruev holds the promise of being a defensive midfielder that can not only defend, but open the play as well. His passing is his big strength.”

This summer, the Bundesliga outfit have invested in a new holding midfielder: Senne Lynen, indicating top flight minutes will continue to be hard to come by for Gruev.

Wohltmann estimates a €5 million transfer fee could be palatable enough for Werder to part ways with the 23-year-old and unlike Japan international Ao Tanaka, currently with Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany’s second tier, does not have a history of injuries which could potentially raise eyebrows at the medical stage.

"I think that [adapting to English football] could be his biggest challenge,” Wohltmann opines. “He is not a very physical player so far. That could help in his development, though. If he manages to add that to his game he will improve immensely because it can be combined with his passing."

Given Leeds are a team who will look to dominate possession under Farke this season, Gruev’s apparent comfort on the ball and tendency to distribute well suggests this is one particular reason he has been approached by the Whites. At present, the squad does not have a bona fide, deep-lying ball player.

