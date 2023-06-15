Leeds United have appointed Nick Hammond as an interim football advisor on a short-term contract as they continue their search for Victor Orta’s replacement.

The 55-year-old worked as sporting director at Reading and as a technical director at West Brom before taking on transfer consultancy roles at both Celtic and Newcastle United.

He was part of the background team during the Magpies’ first transfer window under their new Saudi Arabian ownership, as Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett all joined the club in January 2022 with the club then avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

The YEP understands Hammond will be at Leeds for a three-month period to deal with the summer transfer window. The club will hope to appoint a sporting director or equivalent by the Autumn, who will then focus on the club’s long-term transfer strategy, starting with the January window.

A club statement confirmed: “Leeds United are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract. Hammond will help support the club during the summer transfer window.

“The process for finding a new, permanent, director of football at Leeds United is under way and the club aim to complete this process by October, allowing the successful candidate to focus on the January transfer window.”

Incoming majority owners 49ers Enterprises will be working with Angus Kinnear over a review of the football operations at Leeds United, with Hammond in charge of player transfers.

He will not be in charge of the appointment of a new head coach. Zoom interviews were held with candidates this week and face-to-face interviews will be held next week with a view to an appointment at the end of the end of the week.

Orta parted company with Leeds at the start of May, after six years at the club. Orta, was responsible for the appointments of Jesse Marsch last February and Javi Gracia this – left the post which he had held since the summer of 2017, installed by chairman Andrea Radrizzani following his takeover from previous owner Massimo Cellino.

The Spaniard had been the subject of repeated calls for his removal by supporters, while Orta himself revealed earlier this season he had suffered abuse from fans.