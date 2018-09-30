Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa spotted at Premier League clash supporting old friend

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa was spotted taking in some Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as Tottenham Hotspur travelled to Huddersfield Town.

The Argentine, who saw his side earn a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening, was spotted watching on at the John Smith's stadium as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners over the Terriers.

Well, why was the Whites boss in attendance?

Bielsa is great friends with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino having signed him as a 13-year-old whilst El Loco was working in the youth academy at Newell's Old Boys.

As the story allegedly goes, Bielsa turned up at the then youngsters house at 2am and assessed his legs whilst he was asleep before signing him the very next day after declaring "he looks like a footballer.

Pochettino confirmed the incident to Sport Magazine in 2016: "Yes, that was the reality.

"I woke up in the morning and my mum explained the story. I said: 'Yeah come on, it was in your dream. What did you drink before you went to sleep?

"Sometimes you need to take risks. In that moment, they trusted in a person who lived in the area. They believed, and they took a risk, and they travelled to my town.

"And they were very brave, because at 2 o’clock in the morning to knock on the door of a house in the middle of nowhere, you risk yourself – some dog could come and bite you – they were very brave and it’s a special story."

The Spurs boss also described Bielsa as his 'football father' last month: "Marcelo is like my father, my second father. My relationship with him started when I was 12/13 years old.

"Of course all my words will be positive for him and my desire and my wish and I hope he changes the reality of Leeds, bring to the Premier League and do a fantastic job there. Of course that is my wish. Of course he's a great coach. Always I love him and we love him because he was a very important person in my career."