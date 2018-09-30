Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez spotted at the Ryder Cup

Injury has forced Pablo Hernandez to watch the second month of Leeds United’s season from a distance but the midfielder got ringside seats as Europe took control of the Ryder Cup yesterday.

Hernandez joined the crowds at Le Golf National to see a Europe side featuring his brother-in-law Sergio Garcia dominate the USA on the second day of action in Paris.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who is married to Garcia’s sister Mar, is nursing a hamstring strain and has not played for Leeds since a 3-0 win at Norwich City five weeks ago.

He will miss forthcoming games against Hull City and Brentford but Leeds hope to see him return for their trip to Blackburn Rovers on October 20.

Big Interview: Leeds United’s YEP Player of the Year Hernandez ... forged in the fires of Castellon

In an interview with the YEP earlier this year, Hernandez spoke of Garcia’s interest in Leeds and said the 2017 Masters champion was planning to attend a game at Elland Road.

“He wants to come and he follows Leeds,” Hernandez said. “He watches some games in America, I think because I’m here. I’m sure in the future he’ll come to a game. He loves football. He plays it well.”

Hernandez also revealed how the pair golfed together, saying: “I’m a lucky man to play him sometimes. It’s a pleasure. But when you play with a professional golfer, one like him, you say to yourself: ‘I don’t play golf!’ My golf is like another sport.”