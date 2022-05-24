Leeds United ‘closing in’ on £28m swoop, Tottenham ‘interested’ in Elland Road star

Having passed on belief and clarity of principles to his players, Marsch could only gesticulate and shout from the sidelines as his players fought for their place in the Premier League on the pitch at the Brentford Community Stadium.

But before referee Paul Tierney blew his whistle to start proceedings in West London, Marsch showed his squad clips of their team scoring late goals throughout the season as evidence of the side’s fight, which the American ultimately felt would see them through their final contest.

United’s tendency to strike late has had a significant impact on the course of their season, and the West Yorkshire side would have been relegated long before the Bees clash without the huge seven goals scored after ninety minutes had elapsed.

At the critical moment on Sunday afternoon, Leeds did it again. Against nine-man Brentford, the Whites poured forward and were rewarded by Jack Harrison’s deflected strike which sealed United’s Premier League survival in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

After Leeds had finished soaking up the adoration of their grateful fans, Marsch took a moment to clarify who deserves the credit for the club’s miraculous escape from the relegation zone.

“I told you guys before the game that you are the best group that I’ve ever worked with - the commitment you have to each other - and then we showed the video of these last minute goals,” Marsch said.

“A group that shows belief, that never says ‘quit’, that runs for each other, that fights for each other, that does everything we can and that, guys, is what got us here.

“It’s the character of you guys, and I don’t want to stand in front of the fans and hear my name chanted.

“It’s us. It will always be us, and we are staying in the Premier League, gentleman.”