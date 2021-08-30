Leeds United closing in on deal to sign Dan James from Premier League rivals Manchester United

INCOMING? Dan James, in action for Manchester United against Leeds United at Old Trafford earlier this month. Picture Tony Johnson

James started Sunday’s Premier League clash at Wolves but reports in Manchester had started to emerge that the winger was one of a number of players the Red Devils were willing to let go following the imminent capture of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Whites have been monitoring the situation ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline and reports now suggest that a deal is in place with the Red Devils to sign the winger.

There have been reports that James would be joining Leeds for a club record fee of £30m but the YEP understands that the cost would be less than that suggested figure.

Wales' Aaron Ramsey, left, runs to celebrate with Dan James after scoring his side's first goal in the Euro 2020 clash with Turley in Baku Picture: Naomi Baker/AP

The Whites smashed their transfer record last August when signing Spanish international forward Rodrigo from Valencia for €30m, around £27m.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a long-term admirer of 23-year-old James who looked certain to join the Whites from Swansea City on the final day of the January 2019 transfer window.

The Welsh international was set to arrive initially on loan with a view to a permanent switch in a deal worth around £9m if Leeds were promoted to the Premier League.

A late disagreement over the payment of a loan fee and the refusal of former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins to sign off the deal led to the transfer collapsing as the 11pm deadline passed.