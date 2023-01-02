Leeds United picked up a valuable point over the weekend as they drew with an almost unstoppable Newcastle United side.

The Whites remain two points clear of the drop zone after Nottingham Forest’s surprise draw with Chelsea, and they will already be preparing for a date with West Ham United on Wednesday, before turning attention to the FA Cup. Though, even amid a busy schedule, Leeds will also be working on potential transfers with the January transfer window now open.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Wober deal incoming

Leeds are said to be all-but certain to land RB Salzburg star Max Wober.

According to Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten via MOT Leeds News, the deal is a matter of when and not if, with Wober said to be headed to Elland Road this winter. It’s claimed Leeds will be able to significantly raise the defender’s wages, and a deal worth £17.7million is said to be close.

Meanwhile, Marsch is already said to have held ‘personal talks’ with the 13-time Austria international. who would add serious depth to the centre-back position at Elland Road.

Pedraza update

Leeds are also said to be interested in re-signing former loan star Alfonso Pedraza. The Whites want to strengthen at left-back this winter, and La Lazron claim Inter Milan are now cooling their interest in Pedraza, potentially opening the door for Leeds. The report claims Villarreal would be open to striking a deal for Pedraza, with other options available at left-back.

