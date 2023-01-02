Leeds United head into the new year in a relatively precarious position. Just two points clear of the relegation zone, and with no wins in their last three matches, Jesse Marsch’s men will know that they still have a lot of work to do if they are to ensure their Premier League status in the coming months.

The Whites did, however, record a promising result against high-flying Newcastle United at the weekend, holding on for a 0-0 draw on Tyneside. That stalemate made Leeds the first side to take points from the Magpies since Manchester United on October 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, with the transfer window very much open, attention is likely to be on any potential incomings and outgoings at Elland Road, as well as United’s on-field fortunes. With that in mind, here is Monday’s Leeds-related rumour roundup...

Leeds could push for Lang

Leeds United could ‘accelerate’ their pursuit of Club Brugge and Netherlands international forward Noa Lang Everton make a move for the winger, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. The Whites have been linked with the Dutchman for some time, but may look to firm up their interest in the event of their Premier League rivals forcing their hand.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: “If they started to think that things were leaning that way, I think they would probably try to accelerate things from their side. At the moment, we don’t really know how it’s going to open up. We know that Noa Lang has ambitions to play in the Premier League. His eyes and ears are open to when that can happen. It doesn’t seem clear if that’s going to be right now or not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams open to move

Southampton forward Che Adams would “seriously consider” a move to Leeds United, according to transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke. The Scotland international has been touted as a potential target in the past, with speculation intensifying once more as the January window swings into life.

Advertisement Hide Ad