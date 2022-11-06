The Spaniard was filmed chanting ‘sack the board’ at fans in the West Stand below the directors’ box, which has prompted anger online and a vow from the Leeds United Supporters Trust to take up the incident with the club.

In a statement given to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Orta apologised for his role but revealed he has been on the receiving end of abusive phone calls after his number was distributed.

“I would like to say sorry for my reaction after the game yesterday,” he said.

"I don’t want to make excuses, but in the end I am human. The past few months have been very difficult for everyone at the club. I have been subjected to a lot of abuse in person, in writing and via phone calls, after my number was deliberately given out last month.”

Orta, whose displays of passion in the directors box have previously found favour among Leeds supporters and been the subject of a running joke in CEO Angus Kinnear’s matchday programme notes, also reiterated his appreciation for the club’s supporters and the impact they have made in games.

“I love and respect Leeds United fans,” he said.

"The atmosphere at Elland Road and across the country at every game is incomparable and has helped us to get over the line on many occasions, I thank the fan base for that. I will be sure to try to keep my emotions in check in future.”

Jesse Marsch and the Leeds players were the subject of boos at half-time and in the second half against Bournemouth with the score at 3-1, but goals from Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville turned the fixture on its head completely and handed the Whites a second successive victory.

An eight-game winless streak prior to the famous 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield had heaped pressure on Marsch and the club’s decision makers, but the board stood firm behind the American and made it clear there was no appetite for a managerial change. The wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth have pushed Leeds up to 12th in the Premier League table ahead of a midweek meeting with Wolves in the Carabao Cup and next weekend’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur, which will be the last competitive action ahead of the World Cup break.