Leeds are currently on two points per game - but still sit third.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made a Championship points admission with a table prediction amid a big new Sunderland chance.

Farke’s side bagged their sixth victory of the new league season through a 2-1 win at home to Tuesday night’s visitors Watford which took the Whites to exactly two points per game on 22 points after 11 fixtures played.

That tally, though, only has Leeds sat third - level on points with second-placed Burnley who have a better goal difference and three points behind leaders Sunderland who sit on 25 points after 11 matches of the new campaign.

Even 90 points were not enough for Farke’s side to seal automatic promotion last season as runners-up Ipswich Town ended the season with a staggering 96 points, just one less than champions Leicester City.

Pressed on the early standard at the top of the table, Farke admitted lofty points tallies might well be needed for automatic promotion again but declared his satisfaction with his team’s current average as he predicted that the table would “be made” between November and March.

Leeds would go top with a two-goal victory in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City ahead of Sunderland hosting Oxford United and Burnley entertaining Queens Park Rangers both on Saturday afternoon.

Asked about another win for the Black Cats in midweek - and if he was braced for the possibility of more ridiculously good points tallies to get into the top two - Farke admitted: “Yes, that's right. You never know how many points you will need at the end so the best solution is always to win as many as possible and this is also what we're trying to do.

"For me, I've spoken about this several times - each and every game is important and even in the starting period of the season, it's important to bring yourself into a good position.

"The table will be made from November to March, that's more or less what is crucial in this league. But obviously, to bring yourself into a good position, this is always priceless.

“This is what what you're trying to do and obviously also, like with the two point average at the moment, we're pretty pleased but there are also strong teams out there, some impressive results and you never know who's really up there when it comes down to the crunch time period from from game day 40 on, when it's April and May.

"So for that, we are not addicted too much to have a look at the table. Yes, of course it's nice if it would be after a game and top of the league, or you're in the top two. It's always, always good for the mood. But the most important topic at the moment is more or like the point tally and this is where we're in a good way.

"For that, we have to make sure that we deliver performances which is also what we've done in the last weeks and this also we're trying to do going forward."