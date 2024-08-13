Bashir Humphreys has been linked with a move to Leeds United. | AFP via Getty Images

Both Leeds United and Burnley are said to be interested in a young Chelsea player.

We are entering the final weeks of the 2024 summer transfer window. Teams in Yorkshire are working fastidiously to get deals over the line - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

Both Leeds United and Lancashire rivals Burnley are looking to sign a young player at Chelsea - he played for Swansea City last season and could be set for another season in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are trying to add a new goalkeeper to their squad. The Blades got the new season off to a positive start after they defeated Preston North End by a score of 2-0 away from home - they’ll be hoping that this new potential addition could be what they need to get back to the Premier League.

Leeds United and Burnley keen on Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphreys

Leeds United are looking to bolster their squad with a new signing - they have identified Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphreys as a potential addition, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. They aren’t the only ones however, as recently relegated Burnley and multiple Bundesliga club have also been linked with a move for the player.

While it is unclear what Leeds’ stance is, Chelsea would ‘prefer’ a permanent transfer for the player - it seems that Humphreys is not in Enzo Maresca’s long term plans.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Romano wrote: “Bashir Humphreys will leave Chelsea in the coming days either on loan or permanent. Leeds United and Burnley among clubs showing concrete interest, Bundesliga clubs also keen as England U21 international will try new chapter. As it stands, Chelsea prefer a sale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, Humphreys spent the season out on loan at Swansea City, where he played in 24 Championship games and scored a single goal along the way. Despite his best efforts, he could not prevent the Swans from experiencing a disappointing season that saw them finish 14th in the League table.

He has featured for England on the international stage at youth level - he has played for the Three Lions’ U16, U19 and U20 teams. Currently, Humphreys plays for England’s U21s, having made three appearances for them thus far.

Sheffield United ‘agree deal’ to sign Plymouth Argyle’s Michael Cooper

Sheffield United are looking to snap up a new goalkeeper for the 2024/25 season - to do this, they are hoping to sign Plymouth Argyle shot stopper Michael Cooper, according to Mark McAdam.

On his official X page, McAdam wrote: “Sheffield United have agreed a deal with Plymouth for Goalkeeper Michael Cooper. Deal worth £2 million. Cooper now free to travel to Sheffield for a medical and to discuss personal terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unclear if Cooper will become the Blades’ new first-choice goalkeeper - they already have Ivo Grbic and Adam Davies in their squad. Cooper was not in Plymouth’s starting XI for their opening game of the season, where Wayne Rooney’s team were annihilated by Sheffield Wednesday. As such, this has fuelled speculation that the 24 year old could be on the move in the coming days.