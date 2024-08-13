Carabao Cup second round draw details as Leeds United await first round visit of Middlesbrough

Leeds United host Middlesbrough tomorrow for a place in the Carabao Cup second round – for which draw details have now been announced.

The Whites and Riversiders will lock horns in arguably the tie of the round in an 8pm kick-off at Elland Road tomorrow, the match having been moved for live coverage on Sky Sports Football. The contest would go straight to penalties in the event of a draw and the conclusion of the match will be followed by the second round draw which will also take place live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Caroline Barker will host the draw for the round that sees Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions enter.

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three. Ball numbers for the second round draw will be finalised tomorrow morning and round two ties will take place the week commencing August 26.

