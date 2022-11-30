As Leeds United make preparations for their friendlies against Real Sociedad and Elche, their scouting team has been working hard to find new additions to the team. The Whites’ next competitive fixture will be on December 28, where they will take on Manchester City.

Leeds are said to be looking at numerous players as the 2022 Qatar World Cup goes on. Among them is a striker who could feature for Senegal against England in their last 16 game on Sunday, December 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as this, Leeds are reportedly keeping tabs on a 22-year-old Ecuadorian winger, who has also featured in the World Cup. On top of all this, the Whites are linked with a young Spanish starlet who currently plays for Valencia.

Leeds could be beaten by West Ham in signing Senegal striker

Senegal’s Boulaye Dia has piqued the interest of Leeds’ scouts, according to fan site LeedsAllOver . Jesse Marsch is keen to sign a new attacking player, but Leeds could be beaten to the punch by West Ham United.

Dia currently plays for Salernitana on loan from Villareal, with a permanent move looking likely. The Italian club have reportedly claimed that West Ham are lining up a deal for the Senegalese international, with their asking price being a reported £20 million should the loan deal from Valencia become permanent as expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whites looking to sign Ecuador World Cup star

Gonzalo Plata, who plays for Ecuador internationally and Real Valladolid at club level, has been on Leeds’ radar “for a long time” according to LeedsAllOver . A pacy, tricky winger, Plata could be a solid addition to Leeds’ barebones forward ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have reportedly opted against signing Plata in the past, instead waiting to see if he reaches their required standard. CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs said to GiveMeSport : “Leeds are one club that have scouted him and have kept him on a longer-term radar.

“They have done that since last season, when he was still a loanee, but chose not to move. Part of the reason for that is because he wasn’t playing in La Liga at that point and the goalscoring form hasn’t translated into the top division in Spain as far as he’s concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s going to be one to watch because it’s one thing, last season, having that goalscoring run, which is very valuable as a winger. Anybody that can add assists, goals and has his pace is obviously going to be on the radar, but Real Valladolid are in La Liga this season and it’s been a step up.”

Leeds take interest in Valencia youngster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several Spanish media outlets have linked Leeds United with the possibility of signing 19-year-old Valencia starlet, Jesus Vasquez, according to Sport Witness . Although the young left back allegedly “sees his future” at Valencia, and “wants to be a protagonist now”.