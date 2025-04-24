Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds and Burnley are locked together on 94 points with two games left.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge new boost in Leeds United’s title bid is expected - after a fresh Burnley twist.

Promoted pair Leeds and Burnley are locked together on 94 points at the top of the Championship table which is led by Danie Farke’s Whites on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams have just two games left and fresh twists are expected this weekend, ending with a huge Whites boost.

Burnley play first in a Saturday lunchtime 12.30pm kick-off at 15th-placed QPR in which the bookies fully expect Scott Parker’s Clarets to take all three points.

Despite being away from home, Burnley are odds on with most firms in being no bigger than evens but as short as 17-20 with others.

QPR - who are now mathematically safe - are not totally discounted in being 31-10 shots whilst the draw is on offer 5-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Burnley win would provide the fresh twist of sending the Clarets top and three points clear - but the bookies fully expect Leeds to respond with another three-point haul of their own at home to Bristol City.

Farke’s Whites must wait until Monday night for their next fixture when the fifth-placed Robins head to Elland Road.

Liam Manning’s side need just three more points to guarantee a play-offs spot but Leeds are strong odds-on favourites in being no bigger than 8-13 but as short as 4-9 with some firms. The Robins can be backed at 5-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 13-4.

If the bookies are right, Leeds and Burnley will then be locked together on 97 points going into the following weekend’s final day when Leeds visit bottom-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle as Burnley host eighth-placed Millwall.