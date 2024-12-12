Elland Road witnessed another brilliant performance on Tuesday night as Leeds United beat Championship promotion rivals Middlesbrough 3-1. Goals from Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Brenden Aaronson ensured all three points remained in West Yorkshire as the Whites enjoyed an eighth straight home win.
Farke was able to call on excellent individual performances from several stars, with Joe Rodon blocking everything at the back, Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka running the midfield and all three attackers behind the striker scoring. Dan James was named Man of the Match by Sky Sports and played a part in all three goals.
But the Welshman has missed out on a spot in WhoScored’s Team of the Week for those midweek Championship fixtures - although one of his teammates did make the cut. Take a look below to see who.