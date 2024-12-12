Leeds United star makes Championship Team of the Week alongside Preston and QPR men but Dan James misses out

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:28 BST

Leeds United were excellent in beating Middlesbrough 3-1 on Tuesday.

Elland Road witnessed another brilliant performance on Tuesday night as Leeds United beat Championship promotion rivals Middlesbrough 3-1. Goals from Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Brenden Aaronson ensured all three points remained in West Yorkshire as the Whites enjoyed an eighth straight home win.

Farke was able to call on excellent individual performances from several stars, with Joe Rodon blocking everything at the back, Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka running the midfield and all three attackers behind the striker scoring. Dan James was named Man of the Match by Sky Sports and played a part in all three goals.

But the Welshman has missed out on a spot in WhoScored’s Team of the Week for those midweek Championship fixtures - although one of his teammates did make the cut. Take a look below to see who.

WhoScored rating: 7.9

1. GK: Alex Palmer (Stoke City)

WhoScored rating: 7.9 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.1

2. RB: Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers)

WhoScored rating: 8.1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

WhoScored rating: 8.6

3. CB: Jack Whatmough (Preston North End)

WhoScored rating: 8.6 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.4

4. CB: Jordan Storey (Preston North End)

WhoScored rating: 8.4 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.7

5. LB: Callum Doyle (Norwich City)

WhoScored rating: 7.7 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.8

6. RM: Myles Peart-Harris (Swansea City)

WhoScored rating: 7.8 | Getty Images

