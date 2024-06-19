Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Managerless Burnley look set to lose players following their relegation from the Premier League

Dutch giants Ajax are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Wout Weghorst from Leeds United's Championship rivals Burnley. The Clarets are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season and while they don't have a manager in place just yet, Weghorst is not expected to be in the club’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

The Dutch striker, who scored for the Netherlands against Poland at Euro 2024, has spent the last two seasons away from Turf Moor on loan, with spells coming with Besiktas, Manchester United and Hoffenheim, and it now seems another move is in the cards. According to Fabrizio Romano, Weghorst is in advanced talks with Ajax over a switch to Amsterdam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report claims all parties believe a deal can progress without a hitch with negotiations with Burnley to follow once terms have been agreed. Weghorst joined the Lancashire outfit in 2022 from Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half year deal for a fee of around £12m.

However, he has made just 20 appearances for the club with two goals coming along the way. The forward found the back of the net on seven occasions last season in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim.

Weghorst isn't the only man expected to leave Turf Moor this summer and according to reports Newcastle United have agreed terms with young goalkeeper James Trafford. However, it has been claimed that the two clubs are yet to agree a price with the Magpies being told to up their initial £16m offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to the club's search for a new manager it would seem as though the Clarets are making progress. Reports earlier this week suggested that interviews had taken place, with Frank Lampard and Carlos Corberan amongst those being considered to take the position vacated by Vincent Kompany earlier this summer.

However, former Lazio boss Igor Tudor is said to be manager the club are keen on, while the Sun claim former Manchester United striker and PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is also in the running having impressed the Burnley decision makers.

Whoever the club choose to appoint, the incoming manager will be under pressure to find immediate success with Burnley expecting to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. As it stands, the Clarets are considered second favourites to win promotion this season, with Leeds the favourites where the bookies are concerned.

Burnley aren’t the only Championship looking for a new manager as the start of pre-season approaches. Sunderland have been without a permanent head coach since Michael Beale was sacked by the club in February and the hunt for the right man at the Stadium of Light continues.