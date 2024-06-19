Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Defender Max Wober says he has been told to focus on the European Championships with Austria by Leeds United who plan to conduct talks over his future once the tournament is over.

Wober made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this week as Austria went down 1-0 to Didier Deschamps' France in their Euro 2024 opener, courtesy of the central defender's headed own goal.

The 26-year-old was also cautioned during the match for a late challenge on Ousmane Dembele and substituted on 59 minutes, capping a difficult night for the Austrian in Dusseldorf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to German outlet BILD, the player says his Elland Road future remains unresolved but that talks are planned to once-and-for-all come to a decision on where he will play his football next season.

“There is currently total radio silence on both sides,” he said.

“I’ve heard from Leeds that there will be talks once the European Championships are over. They want me to concentrate on Austria for now."

Wober made use of a loan release clause in his Leeds contract last summer, triggering the option to leave for the duration of 2023/24, whereupon he joined Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany's top flight - however, his future is unlikely to remain at the Bundesliga club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Gladbach I said goodbye to everyone and thanked them for the cool year. So far, I haven’t heard anything else.

“My ideal scenario would be that I become European champion with Austria – and then take a nice two or three week holiday,” the defender added.

Wober remains contracted to Leeds until the summer of 2027, while the club are reported to value him at approximately £13 million according to German sources.