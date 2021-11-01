After impressing in his first appearance for Marcelo Bielsa’s side against Arsenal on Tuesday, 19-year-old Drameh was substituted in for Jamie Shackleton 71 minutes into the match, as Leeds were holding onto a one-goal advantage with the struggling Canaries fighting for an equaliser.

Drameh was booked eight minutes into his Premier League debut but helped his team keep Norwich at bay to take all three points at Carrow Road.

After the match, Cooper reposted a photo of Drameh shared by the club account and added some words in praise of the young player’s performance.

“Congrats on the Premier League debut mate,” the message read.

“Tough game to come into and stood up. The future.”

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Pic: Jan Kruger.