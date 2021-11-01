ANGRY MAN - Raphinha's hatred of losing is evident in the way he plays for Leeds United and it was on show at Norwich City. Pic: Getty

The one against Wolves at Elland Road felt like a big one, as Rodrigo put the ball in the net and put his foot through a corner flag. The one at Norwich City felt even bigger, Raphinha and Rodrigo both putting the ball in the net and another three points on the board.

Even in difficult seasons you can have moments and, if you can string enough together, you’ll be just fine. Stringing two together in quick succession, ignoring the midweek Carabao Cup exit at Arsenal, bodes well for Leeds even if the performance in the 2-1 win at Norwich City never really sparkled.

In a league as difficult as the Premier League, it’s easy to be in games, to be in with a chance of winning them, without picking up the required points. Leeds have accrued four from their last two outings, seven from a block of four games that took on a collective importance after a tough start to the season, ensuring their moments meant something.

No one can argue that things are going smoothly or that Leeds are playing even close to the level they showed last season, but they do have two things going for them.

One of those is Raphinha, a player made for moments. Even in Leeds’ trickiest spells against Norwich, the Brazilian carried a threat - he always does thanks to a remarkable set of physical qualities and a football brain that whirrs furiously, from kick-off to the final whistle. At times it’s difficult to ascertain whether it’s a love of the game or a hatred of losing that drives him more. His body language on the pitch says he’s made up of more parts rage than joy. But his anger is a gift to Leeds United.

“To be able to count on players that unbalance is very necessary,” said Bielsa after the game.

Right now Raphinha is transcending mere importance for the Whites. He is absolutely necessary.

He didn’t manage to set Carrow Road alight in the first half of Sunday’s game, though no one did.

It was a scrappy, frenetic start, with telltale signs of nerves in the early play of both sides, the backlines in particular.

Bielsa went with a back-three and continued with variations of his attacking experiment first seen against Wolves.

Jack Harrison and Daniel James both took turns playing up front, the head coach attempting to use their explosive, agile and nippy profiles to exploit a Norwich backline struggling all season with balls played down the sides.

It very nearly paid off when Stuart Dallas played James in behind the backline and the winger rounded Tim Krul only to see his goalbound effort cleared off the line.

There was no real sense of control for Leeds and no tangible superiority; Norwich had chances too, Teemu Pukki drilling wide under no real pressure on the edge of the box.

Max Aarons put sufficient pressure on the Whites’ left-hand side, getting away from James and forcing Pascal Struijk into a vital block, that Bielsa moved Harrison to left wing-back to solidify.

Leeds were penned in for a period and, when they did break out, inaccuracy plagued them, Harrison passing the ball straight to a defender with Raphinha well placed, the Brazilian playing James in behind with a pass that was a touch too heavy.

It got niggly and frustrating, referee Anthony Taylor giving Kalvin Phillips numerous reasons to shake his head and express disagreement, something he evidently did too much, necessitating a chat with the official, the midfielder and his captain Liam Cooper.

With Harrison counteracting Aarons and James pulling to the left, Leeds were left with Rodrigo as a sort of false nine and there was little discernable presence through the middle.

As the first half came to a close, there was no real intensity and a complete absence of fluidity.

There was always Raphinha; he had the bit between his teeth as the second half began, but needed support.

He cut into the middle and fired a pass out to Harrison who ran into a blind alley, turning back to find Dallas whose shot was blocked.

With just over 10 minutes gone in the second half, Leeds were nowhere near the required level, frustration and mistakes creeping in and making it even more difficult to play out.

When Meslier gathered a low cross and failed to spot the run of Dallas who was screaming for the ball out wide, it appeared as if they had stalled again, but Pascal Struijk’s dart forward gave them momentum, his pass into James’ feet gave them territory and he spread the ball wide to Raphinha who cut inside to give them the lead. Cometh the moment, cometh the man.

And yet, almost immediately, Norwich levelled. Meslier attempted a byline pass to Shackleton and sent it straight out for a corner. Diego Llorente lost his man, Andrew Omobamidele, and the defender found the net, Leeds losing their lead.

The second thing Leeds have going for them right now is character.

This team has shown it, in spades, on countless occasions and it was there again in their response to the Norwich goal, a response that was nigh-on perfect.

Two minutes after conceding, they went down the left, kept the ball smartly and worked it to Rodrigo, the Spaniard setting himself and whacked a shot low past Krul from outside the area to restore the advantage and give Leeds another moment.

This one was decisive. Norwich huffed and puffed but, with Bielsa replacing James with Adam Forshaw for a more solid look, the hosts ran out of both ideas and steam. What Daniel Farke wouldn’t give for Raphinha or the character Bielsa’s Leeds possess.