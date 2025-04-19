Leeds United have just three games left in their automatic promotion quest - and the bookies have delivered a huge fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final Championship table.

Leeds entered the Easter weekend top of the Championship and with a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but the table looked rather different by the time the Whites kicked off at Oxford.

Wins for automatic promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United left Leeds second, three points behind new leaders Burnley and only two points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United.

Leeds, though, returned to their original position with a very solid 1-0 win at Oxford which saw them return to the top of the table, above Burnley on goal difference.

More importantly, the Whites again have a five-point cushion back to the third-placed Blades with just three games to go.

After Good Friday’s results, the bookies have amended their Championship odds and delivered a very strong fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final table.