"Let's do it" - Burnley sign ex-Leeds United man for reported £8m upon Premier League return
Burnley have completed the signing of an ex-Leeds United attacker on a permanent deal for the club’s Premier League return.
Winger Jaidon Anthony spent the 2023-24 Championship season on loan at Leeds from Bournemouth before returning to the Cherries last summer.
Anthony then joined United’s new promotion rivals Burnley for the 2024-25 campaign, again departing Bournemouth on another season-long loan.
The 25-year-old proved a key player in helping fire the Clarets to automatic promotion and Burnley have now signed Anthony permanently on a four-year deal upon completion of his loan.
The permanent switch to the Clarets was activated following promotion to the Premier League, reportedly for a fee of around £8m.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Anthony said: “It’s been very good. I’ve really enjoyed this season on and off the pitch and it’s brought my smile back, for sure.
“I’ve really enjoyed playing again and getting so many minutes under my belt and contributing with goals and assists for the team.
“Time for a bit of down time now then we’re back in for pre-season and the hard work begins, let’s do it.”
