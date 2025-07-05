Expected key new Leeds United rivals strike huge deal to sign England international star from Manchester City
One of Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals have struck a deal to sign an England international Manchester City star.
Kyle Walker spent the second half of last season away from City on loan at AC Milan but newly-promoted Burnley have now agreed a deal to sign the the England defender for around £5m.
Medical completed
According to Sky Sports, Walker completed his medical at on Friday and the move is expected to be announced in the next few days.
Leeds pipped Burnley to last season’s Championship title on goal difference and the Clarets are second favourites to be relegated straight back down, ahead of play-offs winners Sunderland but behind Daniel Farke’s Whites.
