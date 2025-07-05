Expected key new Leeds United rivals strike huge deal to sign England international star from Manchester City

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 5th Jul 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 10:22 BST
Expected key Leeds rivals are on the verge of landing a big signing.

One of Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals have struck a deal to sign an England international Manchester City star.

Kyle Walker spent the second half of last season away from City on loan at AC Milan but newly-promoted Burnley have now agreed a deal to sign the the England defender for around £5m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Medical completed

According to Sky Sports, Walker completed his medical at on Friday and the move is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Leeds pipped Burnley to last season’s Championship title on goal difference and the Clarets are second favourites to be relegated straight back down, ahead of play-offs winners Sunderland but behind Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Related topics:Kyle WalkerSky SportsPremier LeagueBurnleyManchester CityAC Milan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice