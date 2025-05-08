Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Burnley star has issued a Leeds battle ending message.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley’s ex-Whites loanee Connor Roberts has issued a Leeds United title-fight ending message with a Championship ‘best’ quip.

Wales international full-back Roberts spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds from Burnley but returned to the Clarets for their 2024-25 promotion quest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season ultimately produced an epic title battle between the defender’s parent club and his former loan side which went down to the final day of the campaign.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Despite amassing a stellar 100 points, Burnley were still beaten to the title by Daniel Farke’s Whites who finished top on goal difference after a dramatic 2-1 final day victory at Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds and Burnley have consequently made history by being the division’s first ever joint-centurions in a single season, effectively making the Clarets the division’s best ever runners--up.

Providing an end of season message on his Instagram page, Roberts wrote: “The best runners up ever, you’ll never sing that. What a season. 100 points. 33 unbeaten, not lost once at home, and promoted again. Now for a small bit of cutting rug on various dancer floors. Enjoy your summer break.”