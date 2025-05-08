'You'll never sing that' - Burnley star issues Leeds United ending message after Whites fight with 'best' quip
Burnley’s ex-Whites loanee Connor Roberts has issued a Leeds United title-fight ending message with a Championship ‘best’ quip.
Wales international full-back Roberts spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds from Burnley but returned to the Clarets for their 2024-25 promotion quest.
The season ultimately produced an epic title battle between the defender’s parent club and his former loan side which went down to the final day of the campaign.
Despite amassing a stellar 100 points, Burnley were still beaten to the title by Daniel Farke’s Whites who finished top on goal difference after a dramatic 2-1 final day victory at Plymouth Argyle.
Leeds and Burnley have consequently made history by being the division’s first ever joint-centurions in a single season, effectively making the Clarets the division’s best ever runners--up.
Providing an end of season message on his Instagram page, Roberts wrote: “The best runners up ever, you’ll never sing that. What a season. 100 points. 33 unbeaten, not lost once at home, and promoted again. Now for a small bit of cutting rug on various dancer floors. Enjoy your summer break.”
