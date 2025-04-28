Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds took on Bristol City at Elland Road in their final home game of the season.

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship and left themselves one win away from lifting the title with Monday night’s 4-0 victory at home to Bristol City.

In a sea of yellow and amid outrageous noise levels, Leeds immediately pushed Bristol City back and created a great chance with just three minutes on the clock.

A very clever through ball from Joel Piroe released Junior Firpo whose low cross flew just in front of Jayden Bogle who looked to the heavens at missing out.

Seven minutes later, Manor Solomon cut in from the left and produced a low shot which keeper Max O'Leary parried away but dangerously close to Willy Gnonto following in.

Gnonto was unable to reach the ball but then fired in two efforts himself, one which sailed over the bar and another which went wide with 14 minutes on the clock.

Leeds then had the ball in the back of the net a couple of minutes later through Solomon who slammed home from a Piroe square ball but Piroe had already been flagged offside.

Another good chance followed in the 20th minute as Brenden Aaronson was slipped in down the left but his low shot was well saved by O'Leary and forced behind for a corner.

Bristol City survived the first corner which was cleared for another one which produced a scramble which the Robins looked to have survived.

But Leeds had other ideas and a lovely cross from Solomon towards the back post picked out Tanaka who was left free as a bird to apply a beautiful calm finish, stroking the ball home on the volley as O'Leary came flying out at him.

Within one minute of the restart Leeds almost doubled their advantage, Ilia Gruev playing in Solomon one on one but an excellent save by the already very busy O'Leary denied the Whites winger.

With Leeds cruising and again impressing, United's fans made their feelings known with a very loud chant for boss Daniel Farke.

The onslaught continued and a fierce drive from Solomon flew off the head of a Robins defender for a corner, preventing O'Leary from making another save.

After a superb piece of skill by Aaronson, Piroe was the next to go close with a shot that was deflected behind for a corner from which Tanaka almost doubled his tally and again at the back post as he sent a header into the side netting.

The best it got for City was a cross from Marcus McGuane that sailed through the box but harmlessly, missing the head of Ross McCrorie at the back post.

As the Robins finally had a bit of possession, a ball to the edge of the box caused a bit of panic as Karl Darlow failed to gather the ball but very strong defending by Ethan Ampadu cleared the danger.

Within seconds, Leeds had another chance at the other end and Farke wanted a penalty as Piroe was hauled down in the box but referee James Bell wasn't having it.

In two minutes of added time, Leeds made one last push for a second but Gnonto saw his shot blocked before the Robins cleared and somehow ended the half only one goal down..

There were no changes during the break and Robins keeper O'Leary found himself busy again just two minutes after the restart as he pulled off an incredible double save.

A lovely ball from Aaronson teed up Firpo whose shot from inside the box was saved but Gnonto looked sure to score on the follow up.

O'Leary, though, despite falling backwards, somehow clawed the shot away to Bogle who hit the post as the Robins somehow survived, including clearing the subsequent corner.

But there was absolutely nothing O'Leary could do as Leeds finally doubled their advantage in the 55th minute through Gnonto after an absolutely brilliant assist by Piroe.

From a Bristol attack, Bogle and Tanaka helped win back possession as Leeds got the ball to Piroe on halfway.

The Dutchman then turned neatly before spraying a delightful ball over the top for Gnonto, taking out the entire defence.Gnonto was left in one on one and steadied himself before smashing home a clinical finish to send Elland Road wild with 55 minutes on the clock.

Such was their dominance, Leeds already looked home and hosed but there was no let up and a Firpo header from a corner flew just wide. Aaronson then looked sure to score as he arrived at the back post to hooked a Bogle header but the American smashed his volley over the bar.

Bristol City finally managed their first attempt at goal in the 75th minute but substitute Scott Twine got his effort wrong from a cross and the ball flew well wide.

Farke then made his first substitutions in the 81st minute as Gnonto and Piroe were withdrawn for Patrick Bamford and Largie Ramazani.

Within one minute of coming on, Ramazani helped himself to a goal, arriving at the far post to easily convert a perfect low Firpo cross after champagne football set the left back in out wide.

Leeds were cruising to a 3-0 victory yet there was still time for a fourth in added time and a second for Ramazani, the winger played in one on one and finishing with aplomb to cap another night to remember for the Whites.

Leeds United v Bristol City: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Meslier, Cairns, Byram, Wober, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gray, Joseph, Bamford.