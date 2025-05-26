Burnley sign attacker in reported £8.4m transfer as Leeds United's relegation rivals spend £55m
The Englishman joins permanently following the completion of his half-season loan spell at Turf Moor, for a fee believed to be in the region of £8.4 million.
Edwards left Portuguese giants Sporting Clube de Portugal in January to join up with Scott Parker's Clarets, helping to fire the goalshy Lancashire club back to the Premier League.
The ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster contributed a goal and an assist in 14 appearances as Burnley finished level on 100 points with Leeds, also securing automatic promotion behind Daniel Farke's champions.
It follows ex-Leeds loanee Jaidon Anthony's permanent arrival at Turf Moor for a similar figure as well as the additions of fellow 2024/25 loanees Zian Flemming and Bashir Humphreys from Millwall and Chelsea, respectively.
Burnley's summer spending at this early stage of the summer has reached approximately £35 million, while play-off winners Sunderland are expected to make midfielder Enzo Le Fee's loan move from AS Roma permanent for a fee north of £20 million.
Leeds, on the other hand, did not have any obligation to purchase loan pair Manor Solomon or Joe Rothwell upon securing promotion and both have since returned to their parent clubs.
What has Edwards said about his permanent transfer?
“When you come into a new group you have to sort of prove yourself again and show what you can do and that’s what I tried to do from minute one," Edwards said on his Burnley move.
“It’s the best dressing room I’ve ever been in; everyone is really close and actually friends away from football, it’s class.
“Every player wants to play in the Premier League and now we’re there, I’m excited. I can’t wait for it now.”
