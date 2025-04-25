Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley's promotion from the Championship along with Leeds United will trigger the expenditure of close to £40 million on four players who have spent the season on loan at Turf Moor.

Four members of the Clarets' promotion-winning squad are expected to remain at Turf Moor beyond the end of this season, having spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan under the stewardship of Scott Parker.

January addition Marcus Edwards, in addition to former Leeds loanee Jaidon Anthony, defender Bashir Humphreys and centre-forward Zian Flemming are all expected to join the Clarets permanently for a combined fee in the region of £39 million.

Burnley's promotion triggered the option to buy Edwards from Portuguese club Sporting CP for approximately £10 million, while the YEP understands Humphreys (£12m), Anthony (£10m) and Flemming (£7m) could all make their stays permanent once the summer transfer window opens in June.

Whilst this may be deemed a head-start on summer activity, Burnley will have committed a significant chunk of their Premier League reinforcements budget on players who were already in their promotion-winning squad.

Parker's side have been imperious defensively this term and, joint with Leeds on 94 points, could go up as champions depending on the result of each team's final two fixtures.

Last summer, newly-promoted trio Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton spent in excess of a cumulative £300 million in a bid to stay afloat in the top flight. Their efforts appear to have been in vain, though, with all three destined to spend the 2025/26 campaign back in the second tier.

How much can Leeds spend this summer?

Leeds are likely to spend comparably more in the coming months than during the previous two summer windows, as the club will be in receipt of an additional £100 million in broadcast revenue after Premier League membership was reinstated earlier this week.

The Whites are not expected to spend freely, however, with Profitability and Sustainability headroom set to fall to £62 million for the three-year accounting period ending June 30, 2025.