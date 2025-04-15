Leeds United intent made clear as star declares individual aim upon major breakthrough

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th Apr 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 17:44 BST
A star from a key Leeds United promotion has declared his intent for the final four games.

Clarets star Hannibal has declared Burnley’s intent and his own individual aim in a Leeds United and Sheffield United warning.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal bagged his first goal of the season and first in Burnley colours to help his side to a 2-1 win against Friday night’s Championship visitors Norwich City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victory briefly took Burnley back above Leeds into pole position until Daniel Farke’s Whites reclaimed top spot with the following day’s 2-1 win at home to Preston North End.

Hannibal, though, has signalled his side’s strong intent to “stay on top” and hopes his first goal for the Clarets can be backed up by more in the final four games.

Speaking to Burnley FC club media, Hannibal said: "It's been a long time coming and hopefully now I can add a little bit more to the goals until the end of the season.

“I could have had more goals in this game as well but we need to carry on now and keep going like this to stay on top and be successful.

“I think we managed the final minutes good to keep the win and hopefully we keep going like this."

