Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A star from a key Leeds United promotion has declared his intent for the final four games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarets star Hannibal has declared Burnley’s intent and his own individual aim in a Leeds United and Sheffield United warning.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal bagged his first goal of the season and first in Burnley colours to help his side to a 2-1 win against Friday night’s Championship visitors Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannibal, though, has signalled his side’s strong intent to “stay on top” and hopes his first goal for the Clarets can be backed up by more in the final four games.

Speaking to Burnley FC club media, Hannibal said: "It's been a long time coming and hopefully now I can add a little bit more to the goals until the end of the season.

“I could have had more goals in this game as well but we need to carry on now and keep going like this to stay on top and be successful.

“I think we managed the final minutes good to keep the win and hopefully we keep going like this."