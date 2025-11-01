Leeds United return to action with a 3pm kick-off at Brighton today.

Leeds United will take in their tenth game of the Premier League season with a 3pm kick-off at Brighton today - but what are the coverage details?

Eight days on from Friday night’s 2-1 win at home to West Ham United, Daniel Farke’s Whites face the first of back-to-back away games with this afternoon’s clash against Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls at the Amex.

The contest on the south coast will be followed by next weekend’s Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest which was moved to a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, November 9 for broadcast on Sky Sports.

Big Leeds chance offered

Today’s clash at Brighton, though, was not selected for TV broadcast.

The Seagulls and Whites are separated by just one point in the Premier League table after nine games played, offering Leeds the big chance to go above their hosts with a victory.

United were four points behind Brighton heading into last weekend’s fixtures but their 2-1 win against the Hammers followed by Brighton’s 4-2 defeat at Manchester United now offers the opportunity jump above them.

Brighton begin the weekend in 13th place, two positions above 15th-placed Leeds who are six points clear of the dropzone, headed by third-bottom Forest.