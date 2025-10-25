Forthcoming Leeds United opponents dealt blow ahead of Whites visit

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Oct 2025, 19:26 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 19:36 BST
Leeds United's forthcoming opponents have been dealt a blow ahead of facing the Whites.

Leeds United’s next opponents Brighton have been dealt a blow ahead of next weekend’s Whites visit - which now offers a new chance for Daniel Farke’s side.

Farke’s Whites will take in the first of back-to-back away games with next Saturday’s trip to the Seagulls who faced a trip to other end of the country themselves on Saturday evening at Manchester United.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side went into the fixture at Old Trafford on a five-game unbeaten run but suffered a -42 defeat despite a late rally featuring a sublime Danny Welbeck free-kick.

Ex-Leeds man fluffed his lines

A Matheus Cunha strike and deflected Casemiro shot had the Red Devils 2-0 up at the interval although ex-Leeds star Georginio Rutter squandered a big chance to pull a goal back just before the break.

Manchester United then poured it on after the interval and bagged a third through Bryan Mbeumo before Welbeck netted with a stunning free-kick from just outside the box.

Brighton then pressed for another and got it in the second minute of added time as ex-Leeds man James Milner’s corner picked out Charalampos Kostoulas to head home.

His goal set up a grandstand finish but Ruben Amorim’s side bagged a fourth as Mbeumo netted his second goal of the game with 96 minutes on the clock.

Despite their late rally, it meant Brighton suffered the blow of a third defeat of the Premier League season which has left Hurzeler’s side 12th in the table - just two places and one point above 14th-placed Leeds.

The defeat has consequently presented a new chance for Leeds to jump above them with a victory in next Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at the Amex.

Rutter started the contest but was taken off in the 79th minute. Milner was brought on just before the hour mark.

