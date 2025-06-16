A Leeds player ended a long wait on international duty.

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson ended a long wait as the USA began their Concacaf Gold Cup bid with a hammering of their first opponents.

Aaronson last scored for his country back in September 2023 but the Whites attacker came off the bench to bag his side’s fourth goal in a 5-0 blitz of Trinidad and Tobago in the early hours of Monday morning.

Both Aaronson and his younger brother Paxten were named on the bench by boss Mauricio Pochettino whose side went ahead with just 16 minutes on the clock through PSV star Mallik Tilman. Tillman doubled his tally four minutes before the break before Patrick Agyemang’s strike gave Pochettino’s side a 3-0 lead at the break.

“A bit of Manor Solomon about it”

With his side still 3-0 up, Aaronson was brought on for Diego Luna with 16 minutes left and the Whites attacker got his name on the scoresheet 11 minutes later.

His goal had a bit of Manor Solomon about it, the 24-year-old receiving possession near the byline to the left of the box and cutting infield past his man before firing a low shot past keeper Marvin Phillip.

In extra celebrations for the family and a further personal boost, brother Paxten was brought on in the next minute before Haji Wright made it 5-0 to the States in the next minute.