Leeds United face expected key rivals Burnley in their first game back after the international break - for which three men have already been ruled out with two more doubts.
The Whites and Clarets slugged it out for first promotion and then the Championship title last season, a battle won by Daniel Farke’s side who went up as champions on goal difference with 100 points.
Leeds have also fared better than the Clarets from the first seven games of the new Premier League season, Farke’s men sat 15th on eight points, four points clear of third-bottom Burnley.
Once the October international break is done with, the two teams will go head-to-head for the first time this season in a 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor on Saturday, October 18.
The contest could prove a key battle in both teams’ bids to survive the first season back.
There will, though, be key men missing with three players already ruled out and two more doubts although another pair are expected back.
Here, we run through the early injury news from both camps.
1. EXPECTED BACK: Willy Gnonto
United's Italian international winger Gnonto missed the weekend's defeat at home to Tottenham due to a calf injury but Farke said there was no need for surgery on the problem and fully expected Gnonto to return to training this week. | Getty Images
2. EXPECTED BACK: Lucas Perri
New Whites keeper Perri has been sidelined with a quad injury but the Brazilian did return to training ahead of the weekend's visit of Tottenham but not in time to be involved. Like Gnonto, Farke expects to have Perri back available for selection after the international break. | AFP via Getty Images
3. OUT: Zeki Amdouni
Swiss international attacker Amdouni is one of two Burnley players definitely out, the 24-year-old on the comeback trail from knee surgery on a cruciate ligament tear suffered in the summer. | Getty Images
4. OUT: Jordan Beyer
German international defender Beyer is another Burnley player definitely out, the 25-year-old still recovering from a knee injury. The defender said last week that he was close to making a return but both Beyer and Amdouni were left out of Burnley’s 25-man squad list meaning they won't be seen until January at least. | Getty Images
5. OUT: Dan James
Whites winger James rolled his ankle in training last week, a blow which is expected to keep the Wales international star out for four to six weeks. | Getty Images
6. DOUBT: Connor Roberts (but back in training)
A familiar face and one that could be back to face his former loan side but with an element of doubt still given his long absence. Burnley's former Leeds loanee Roberts has yet to feature this season due to an issue picked up in the summer but the defender returned to training last week and is reported to be heading in the right direction. Boss Scott Parker said: "Hopefully that will continue over the international period and hopefully we can see him with us or within contention after that.” | Getty Images