6 . DOUBT: Connor Roberts (but back in training)

A familiar face and one that could be back to face his former loan side but with an element of doubt still given his long absence. Burnley's former Leeds loanee Roberts has yet to feature this season due to an issue picked up in the summer but the defender returned to training last week and is reported to be heading in the right direction. Boss Scott Parker said: "Hopefully that will continue over the international period and hopefully we can see him with us or within contention after that.” | Getty Images