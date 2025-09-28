Bournemouth needed a 93rd-minute equaliser to get a 2-2 draw from Saturday’s clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Bournemouth ace Ryan Christie has made an honest Leeds United admission in the face of Cherries ‘frustration’ in his Elland Road draw verdict.

Christie’s side began Saturday’s clash at Leeds sat fourth in the Premier League table but Andoni Iraola’s men needed a 93rd-minute Eli Kroupi equaliser to leave with a 2-2 draw.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began brightly but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin squandered three good chances to put Leeds ahead and instead Antoine Semenyo’s free-kick gave the Cherries a 1-0 advantage with 26 minutes on the clock.

Leeds, though, drew level just 11 minutes later as Joe Rodon headed home a corner from Sean Longstaff who then fired the Whites ahead nine minutes after the break.

Farke’s men pushed for a third goal but Kroupi struck late to bag the Cherries a point - one which Christie declared would have to be seen in a positive light following a game in which his men spent various spells ‘out of control’.

The Scotland international attacking midfielder also said his men were particularly frustrated at conceding from a set piece.

“The way it went, we are probably happy with a point to be honest,” said Christie to Bournemouth’s official website.

“They feed off that”

“The game went as we thought it would in terms of their physicality and in a high-energy stadium, they feed off that.

“Throughout the game there were peaks and troughs of controlling, being out of control then trying to get it back again.

“The first half we played very well and limited them to very few chances. The frustrating thing was obviously conceding from the set piece.

“The second half was a different story. They started much better than us. We struggled to get a foothold in the game but the boys coming off the bench were superb.

“With this squad, even though you’re away from home, you never feel like you’re out of the game.

“There is a resilience throughout the whole squad, which is a credit to the boys, especially when we have had the turnaround of players we’ve had this summer.

“I think everyone is feeling into this mindset of pulling together, the whole squad as one. It’s not just the starters and the bench and that’s it - there’s a real togetherness.”