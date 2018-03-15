Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes Andrea Radrizzani has "every right" to criticise players

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom says Andrea Radrizzani has "every right" to have his say on first team affairs following the Italian's outburst on Tuesday.

The Whites owner criticised the “commitment, passion and spirit” of the club’s players after his first full season at Elland Road failed to produce a sustained play-off bid.

United have earned one win from their last 14 games and new boss Heckingbottom, who arrived from Barnsley on an 18-month deal on February 6, has a solitary win to his name after seven games in charge.

The Italian hit out at the squad believing he had given them "everything" they needed to succeed this season and added he didn't want players representing Leeds with this "behaviour."



Heckingbottom, who was speaking ahead of Saturday's Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road, believes the owner is entitled to voice his opinions.

"The players have been fine," said Heckingbottom.

"It's part and parcel of being in this game is expectation, you put yourself in the public eye and people are always going to comment, good or bad.

"The owner's put his money in and has every right to say what he thinks is right. The players know that.

"It won't change the players' focus."