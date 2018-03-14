When is Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday? Team news, match odds and more

Have your say

Everything you need to know as Leeds United welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on Saturday.

What time is kick off?

Leeds Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane hunt Sheffield Wednesday's David Jones.

The match takes place on Saturday afternoon (March 17) at 15:00.

Where is the game?

The game will be played at Leeds United's home ground, Elland Road.

How can I watch the game?

Unfortunately the game has not been selected for live broadcast but you can stay up to date throughout the afternoon with our dedicated LIVE blog on the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Team news...

Leeds United - Liam Cooper, Kemar Roofe and Andy Lonergan remain doubtful for the Yorkshire derby. White boss Paul Heckingbottom remains without any other injury concerns.

Who are the key men?

Leeds United top goalscorers -

Pierre-Michel Lasogga (10)

Kemar Roofe (9)

Ezghan Alioski (6)

Sheffield Wednesday top goalscorers -

Gary Hooper (10)

Lucas Joao (7)

Adam Reach (4)

Recent form...

Leeds United - DWLLD

Sheffield Wednesday - LLLLD

Last time they met...

Sheffield Wednesday 3 (Hooper 25', 41', Lee 82') Leeds United 0

Match odds...

Leeds win - 19/20

Draw - 12/5

Sheffield Wednesday win - 3/1

(Courtesy of Oddschecker)