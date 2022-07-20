The versatile Belgian striker has been top of Victor Orta’s list for a centre forward vacancy in Marsch’s squad, as Leeds attempt to provide competition and back-up for Patrick Bamford.

But AC Milan have moved into prime position, with the 21-year-old keen on a move to San Siro to join the Serie A champions.

Marsch’s expectation is that De Ketelaere will indeed go elsewhere, so Orta is working on alternative options.

"The striker one, I think it’s been well documented that De Ketelaere was a goal of ours and it’s not finished yet with him,” said Marsch.

"But we’ve also moved on to some other targets trying to figure out which would be the best fit if in the end, which is what we believe, he will not be available.”

As for left-back, Leeds went into the summer window content to stick with Junior Firpo as their first choice and Marsch has been giving Leif Davis a chance to impress during pre-season, with Pascal Struijk and Leo Hjelde also providing potential cover in that position.

But a two-month injury layoff for Firpo, who had a difficult first season in the Premier League due to Covid-19, niggles and form, has sent Leeds back into the market to address that need.

PRIME TARGET - Charles De Ketelaere is a player Jesse Marsch admits will probably sign elsewhere despite Leeds United's interest this summer. Pic: Getty

“I’d say we're actively pursuing both positions,” said Marsch.

"[At] left-back, we have a few different candidates and we’re just trying to evaluate exactly where we are with the roster and what exactly we need.”