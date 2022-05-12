The Whites were completely outclassed on Wednesday evening as Chelsea recorded a 3-0 victory as part of a game in which Dan James was shown a straight-red card midway through the first half.

Sunday's final home game of the season against Brighton is next and here we bring you all the latest main Whites headlines in one place through our Thursday morning round-up.

NIGHT TO FORGET: Leeds United's Brazilian international star Raphinha shows his disappointment following Wednesday night's 3-0 loss at home to Chelsea in which he was taken off with 12 minutes left after going down for treatment. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Leeds United had no discernible plan, no quality and no composure against Chelsea, which gave them no real chance, but they still have hope.

Jesse Marsch on Daniel James red, Leeds United aggression and injury situation after Chelsea loss

Jesse Marsch refused to blame Daniel James after the winger's rash tackle cost Leeds United dearly in a 3-0 loss to Chelsea.

Kalvin Phillips makes Leeds United admission after Chelsea setback but hails Whites trait

Kalvin Phillips made a frank admission about Leeds United making life even harder for themselves as lightning struck twice in Wednesday night's Elland Road defeat to Chelsea.

'I'm not good at watching these things' - Thomas Tuchel on Dan James' Leeds United v Chelsea red

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel did not see Leeds United man Daniel James' red-card challenge on Mateo Kovačić in real time but the Blues camp felt it was a 'clear red card.'

Whites reportedly express interest in Copa America winner

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move for Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, but the player would need convincing to join the club. The Argentina international is entering the final 12 months of his contract in Amsterdam. (SoccerNews).