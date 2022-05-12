Here are all the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Leeds United suffered a blow in their hopes of retaining their top flight status last night as they were beaten by Chelsea.

Despite a positive start to life under Jesse Marsch, the Whites are without a win in their last four matches and have conceded nine goals in three games.

Next up is Brighton - a game that Leeds will desperately need to win if they are to climb out of the relegation zone.

November’s reverse fixture ended in a 0-0 stalemate, though the Yorkshire club have only managed to claim one win in their previous ten attempts against the Seagulls.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Man City leading race for Portugal international Manchester City are reportedly in pole position to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists in the league this season. (MEN) Photo Sales

2. Leicester ready to axe £30m attacker Leicester City are ready to offload Ayoze Perez this summer with the 28-year-old thought to be open to a return to Newcastle. The Foxes signed Perez for £30m from United in 2019. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Brentford confident of signing £12m England youth star Brentford are hopeful of winning the race to sign Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter this summer. Brighton, Wolves and Southampton are all interested in signing the forward. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. Toffees trio could join Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Everton's Richarlison, Ben Godfrey and Anthony Gordon. The trio have a total market value of around £80m. (The Telegraph) Photo Sales