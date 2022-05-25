Leeds United's 2021/22 campaign could so easily have been one to forget had their final day encounter with Brentford played out differently.
Losing to the Bees in their last game of the season would have condemned the Whites to relegation, but instead a Raphinha penalty and Jack Harrison strike earned all three points in west London, opening up a three-point cushion on Burnley.
United will once again be playing Premier League football next season, in no small part due to 11-goal Raphinha and 8-goal Harrison.
Our Leeds United writers at the YEP have been tasked with selecting their goal, player, moment and game of the season in a special end-of-term awards ceremony.
1. Lee Sobot's Player of the Season: Raphinha
Top scorer on 11 goals and only Jack Harrison on eight even got close to that. Raphinha also weighed in with three assists and only Illan Meslier and Stuart Dallas played more minutes. The Brazilian international was not at his brilliant best all the time, especially in the second half of the season, but the winger finished with a bang and without Raphinha, Leeds would almost certainly be down. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
2. Lee Sobot's Goal of the Season: Luke Ayling vs Man United (A)
Luke Ayling's rocket at Old Trafford. The defender ran on to a square ball from Stuart Dallas some 35 yards out, took one touch to take the ball forward and then unleashed an absolute thunderbolt into the top left corner from 25 yards out. The stunning strike put Leeds level at 1-1 against the arch enemy but it counted for nothing in the end as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were thumped 5-1. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
3. Lee Sobot's Game of the Season: Wolves 2-3 Leeds United
Even by Leeds United standards, the comeback at Molineux was epic and reminiscent of the 3-2 win at Aston Villa under Marcelo Bielsa yet this was even more extraordinary. The Whites were 2-0 down at the break having lost Patrick Bamford and Diego Llorente to injuries and then both Mateusz Klich and Illan Meslier were forced off just after the break. But somehow the Whites fought back to record a 3-2 victory after Raul Jimenez was sent off as Luke Ayling bagged a 91st-minute winner after earlier strikes from Jack Harrison and Rodrigo who between them netted twice in four crazy minutes. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
4. Lee Sobot's Moment of the Season: Jack Harrison's winner vs Brentford
It just has to be as the moment when Leeds United knew they were safe. The Whites needed a favour from Newcastle United at Burnley in order to better the Clarets result and complete a great escape on the final day. Newcastle looked to be cruising to a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor and Leeds appeared to be comfortably staying up leading 1-0 at Brentford thanks to Raphinha's second-half penalty. But a Bees leveller and a Burnley reply against the Magpies meant that one goal at the wrong end in either game would send Leeds down. Thankfully, Harrison bagged one at the right end, in some style, sparking wild celebrations as the full time whistle was also blown on a 2-1 win for Newcastle at Burnley. A draw would have been enough, but Harrison's moment of the season made absolutely sure. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)