4. Lee Sobot's Moment of the Season: Jack Harrison's winner vs Brentford

It just has to be as the moment when Leeds United knew they were safe. The Whites needed a favour from Newcastle United at Burnley in order to better the Clarets result and complete a great escape on the final day. Newcastle looked to be cruising to a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor and Leeds appeared to be comfortably staying up leading 1-0 at Brentford thanks to Raphinha's second-half penalty. But a Bees leveller and a Burnley reply against the Magpies meant that one goal at the wrong end in either game would send Leeds down. Thankfully, Harrison bagged one at the right end, in some style, sparking wild celebrations as the full time whistle was also blown on a 2-1 win for Newcastle at Burnley. A draw would have been enough, but Harrison's moment of the season made absolutely sure. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)