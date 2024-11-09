Daniel Farke says Leeds United dealt with heavy expectation and a blow to their confidence as they dispatched Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road.

The Whites were largely comfortable throughout the Elland Road encounter thanks to Jayden Bogle’s 19th-minute opener, but failed to really convince with their performance or make the result totally safe until stoppage time when Joel Piroe added the second. Leeds did have a goal ruled out in the first half for offside after unlocking Rangers’ defence completely on the left, as Manor Solomon was denied a first goal for the club.

A 2-0 victory made it five home wins on the trot, during which they’ve only conceded one goal. It also helped them to bounce back from the midweek defeat at Millwall and narrowed the gap to leaders Sunderland to two points after the Black Cats’ threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Coventry City. Leeds sit second in the table ahead of Sheffield United’s derby clash with Wednesday tomorrow.

“I'm just happy with a win and have to give many compliments to my lads,” said Farke. “The load at the moment is incredible given how many key players are still out or even suspended, to deliver such a performance and such a convincing game in the third game in seven days, especially to respond after a loss - a loss always does something with the confidence - it's never easy to answer straightaway with a win.

“Everyone expects, home game, team comes not in the best position in the league, everyone expects it will be easy but it's not. We went in the lead, fully deserved, a bit wasteful with our chances and scored perhaps the goal of the season, a team goal [that was disallowed]. Perhaps it was offside, I haven't watched it back. Second half we had to adapt a bit our style and make sure we don't run into counter attacks or give chances away. QPR will finish in a much better position than they are. They're always an offensive threat. Ao invited them to counter attack, more or less their only chance apart from two set-piece situations. Apart from that we looked rock solid. Willy to Manor Solomon has to be a bit more tidy to bury the game but we buried the game with the fantastic finishing ability of Joel Piroe, calm and cool in the finishing position. Very happy with the performance, the win, the clean sheet and three points.”

Farke changed things up in attack with the introduction of Manor Solomon and Mateo Joseph from the start. He was also without Junior Firpo, whose three-game suspension for violent conduct was announced by the Football Association on the morning before the game, and brought Sam Byram back in at left-back. The German said he was taking no risks with the fitness of Daniel James and wanted to give Solomon a start. He admitted the timing of Firpo’s ban was less than ideal.

“Obviously the decision was made pretty late last night after our last session and after I've named the squad,” he said. “Always a bit of a distraction, it comes as a bit of a surprise for the players. A bit difficult but we're used to adapting to strange situations. We had even stranger with the Carabao game when it came out Georgi [Rutter] would be with us for the last time. But they're professionals. We wouldn't have used it as an excuse.”