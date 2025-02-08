Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has told his players to move on quickly from a disappointing 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Millwall, as the Championship title race becomes their sole focus.

Farke made 10 changes to the starting line-up but there was still plenty of ability on display. Captain Ethan Ampadu was the only man who started the game at Coventry City to stay in the side and he was joined by the likes of Pascal Struijk, Joe Rothwell, Sam Byram and Willy Gnonto. The big names were unable to take their chance to shine, however, against a clinical Millwall outfit.

A comedy of errors led to the first goal. Willy Gnonto dallied on the ball and invited pressure, Isaac Schmidt went down looking for a free-kick and Ampadu allowed Femi Azeez to breeze past him and get a shot off, which deflected off Josuha Guilavogui and deceived Karl Darlow. Millwall came a lick of paint away from a second when Ampadu gave up possession running it out of his own box and Azeez struck the crossbar.

Leeds missed a couple of chances themselves but struggled to break down the visiting defence. The second goal arrived 10 minutes into the second half with Leeds caught out of shape after attacking a corner. Millwall broke into space on their left and Azeez fired his second past Darlow at his near post.

Struijk had a golden chance to halve the deficit from the penalty spot but Lions keeper Liam Roberts pulled off a fine stop to tip it onto his post. Farke sent on the cavalry but Leeds failed to make a breakthrough in the final stages and exited the competition.

“I want to say congratulations to Millwall and also that we're disappointed,” said Farke. “We wanted to go through, otherwise we wouldn't have shown up here today. Overall, I mentioned even before the game, you know my attitude...to rotate is necessary and important but two or three changes are healthy for fresh legs. If you rotate in 10 positions it can't be beneficial for the fluidity for your football. We had the worst possible timing with the schedule, played Wednesday night, players not in their beds before 3am, just a Friday to recover a little bit and the early kick-off here against a competitive opponent with a whole week to prepare. We had to take a few decisions, a few players with a knock not even involved in the squad. We gave gametime to players not involved that much in recent weeks, a full debut for 17-year-old Sam Chambers.

“We had chances to win it but it was one of those days. You have to say credit to their goalkeeper, probably one of the games of his life. Great saves, even saved a penalty. In one or two situations we played a bit complicated. One of those days when the ball goes deflected into the corner. We tried in the second half to create chances, they defended pretty well. We missed our chances and were perhaps lacking a bit in being clinical. They scored out of a situation. When you concede such a goal you think okay it's one of those days. No moans or complaints about the performance that we were not at our best as a team, it was a bit expected. Disappointed to lose.”

The game was a chance to shine for players who have struggled for gametime recently. Both Gnonto and Ramazani have been kept out of the line-up by the form, goals and assists of Daniel James and Manor Solomon, while Mateo Joseph’s frustration has visibly grown during a lengthy period out of the starting side. It was another day of frustration for the striker but he was far from alone in struggling to take the opportunity. Farke does not want his players to dwell too long on the cup defeat.

“To move on quickly because I know I can trust my players,” he said. “Some coaches are tempted if a player who has not had much gametime does not deliver, to point the finger and say it's not the reason you don't play more. I have lots of understanding for my players. I know when you're not full of confidence and come into a much-changed side it's not easy to deliver your best. It's important that the players who will be disappointed of course with the outcome and performances, they don't take it too serious. They should be disappointed and take motivation to do a bit better next time. No moaning from my side. They were perhaps a bit too motivated to shine more. They're all good lads and try everything. Our supporters would have loved to sing the names of some young players a bit more like Isaac or some other guys, just a bit disappointed it was not the best day for them.”