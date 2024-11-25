Leeds United boss Daniel Farke admits this season's managerial suspension rules were in the back of his mind when a potential red card decision went against his side at Swansea City.

Daniel James' pace was a key factor in the game all evening when Leeds had the ball and the Welsh international set up three of the Whites' four goals. But even when Swansea had possession, James was a threat. His anticipation and speed allowed him to hare up on Harry Darling and nick a slightly undercooked pass, a split second before being clattered to the ground by the Swans man. Darling's punishment was merely a free-kick and Farke was bemused.

"I asked Oliver Langford the fourth official the same question," he said. "Surely it has to be a red card, it was 100 per cent a red for me. He [the referee] blows the whistle, talked a little and then we played on without even a yellow. Perhaps you could argue it was just a yellow but for me it was closer to a red, but to give no card at all was incredible. DJ is clean through on goal if he takes the ball."

Farke's remonstrations only went so far, however, because he is mindful of the rules regarding yellow cards this season. Cautions can be dished out to managers for acts deemed to be disrespectful to the referee, inappropriate language, gestures towards officials, waving imaginary cards and dissent. Farke was yellow carded upon his return to Norwich City earlier this season and lamented that it was just his second in '200 games' in English football. Another two yellows and he would be banned from the touchline for a game.

"I have to be a bit careful, this season with three yellow cards as a manager you're suspended for a game and there's no cut off," he said. "I was just about to ask the question and that's it. I don't really have the answer so I can't tell you why it was no card. The standard of refereeing...they want to be there with their best performances. We're all human beings, sometimes they're there with a wrong decision. Sometimes I'm unhappy. If I moan or try to be angry it won't influence it in a positive way. I don't want to be the one if they're successful in getting better each season."

Sunday's match officials were booed from the pitch and escorted off by security after home fans became incensed over perceived offsides for a number of Leeds' goals in the 4-3 win. Replays and Swansea manager Luke Williams confirmed the officials got the offside calls correct, however. Farke did take issue with one goal, though.

"I'm not sure if their first goal was no offside, Darling looks to be offside and the guy who blocks Joe Rodon is definitely offside," said Farke. "With VAR this goal would be ruled out. We have no VAR, for that no complaints. I like the decision making. If we have doubt we go for the attacker and I like this, it's in the sense of the game."