All the latest Leeds United news and transfer rumours as Daniel Farke and his men enter the international break.

Leeds United closed out the first part of the season with a draw with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the international break.

The Whites were unable to find a winner against the Owls, and they head into the first break with one win, three draws and one defeat. Daniel Farke will likely use the break to bed in a number of his new signings, and the German boss will want to see his men kick on when they return, with a number of stars also headed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Bamford claim

Leeds have been tipped to sell Patrick Bamford this January after landing Joel Piroe in the summer.

Chris Dunlavy wrote in the Football League Paper: “Now the club has a new striker in Joel Piroe, the question must be asked – does Bamford have a future at Elland Road? Piroe is the undisputed first choice. Not only did the Dutchman cost £10m from Swansea, he has scored 44 Championship goals in two seasons. That cannot be ignored.

“Georginio Rutter is also guaranteed to start when fit, if only to justify the eye-watering £30m fee that Leeds paid Hoffenheim in January. With Willy Gnonto also capable of playing up front, that leaves Bamford as – at best – third-choice. Can a man who played for England really stomach that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More to the point, Bamford signed a £70,000-a-week [contract] that does not expire until 2026. Financially, it makes very little sense to keep a £30,000-a-week substitute on your balance sheet, and it would be highly surprising if Leeds did not actively invite offers in January.”

Farke on Anthony

Leeds boss Farke has been speaking about the importance of landing Jaidon Anthony as a replacement for Luis Sinisterra.

“I think with Jaidon Anthony I think we found the best possible option because he’s a proven Championship player, he’s delivered with many good performances for Bournemouth on this level,” said Farke. “He has started the first games on Premier League level and has played so many games in Premier League level, brilliant lad, also really desperate to be here.”

“He’s still an age where he can improve. You can’t compare him with Luis because he was a proven international player and Jaidon is still young, we want to improve and want to work with him but he has also lots of quality and lots of potential to work with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad