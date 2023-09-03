Leeds United fans on main Whites problem, frustrating man, team change must and eyecatcher

Leeds United were unable to beat the division’s only pointless side Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend – but some of the club’s supporters were not particularly surprised.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s goalless draw against the Owls including the team’s main problem, a frustrating Whites player, a team change must and late eyecatcher.

MIKE GILL

It was not too surprising that the odds-on win expectation produced an ugly 0-0 draw. Georginio Rutter was back to practising his frustrating wastefulness and failed to convert good opportunities. His talent and potential is without doubt, but his confidence could do with another boost.

FRUSTRATING: Leeds United's record signing Georgino Rutter squanders a fine chance when clean through on goal by firing a weak shot straight at Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Devis Vasquez in Saturday's goalless Championship draw at Elland Road.

Joel Piroe was unable to get into the game but there were quite a few positives to be taken. As a unit this was the best defensive performance of the season and a rare clean sheet.

In midfield, Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu put in their usual composed performance but it was in the creative area that the Whites stalled. Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville toiled away against a dour but determined defence who were usually content to sit back and absorb the pressure as the clock ran down.

Two of the new signings, Djed Spence and Glen Kamara, were introduced towards the end of the game and Spence in particular caught the eye. There are going to be some interesting selection choices for our head coach and you get the feeling that the best is yet to come.

Man of the match: Jamie Shackleton.

NEIL GREWER

The Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday match can be summed up simply: frustrating and disappointing.

Leeds had ample opportunities to win the game but conspired not to do so due to poor finishing and slow build up play, allowing Wednesday to get 10 men behind the ball and fill the penalty area with bodies – clearly learning from what Salford did in the previous game. Wednesday got what they came for.

Willy Gnonto beat his marker [well markers] almost without fail but was unable to deliver the telling finish or cross to really test the defence. Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe played like strangers at times and barely impacted the game – surely Piroe needs to play the number nine role

Defensively, Illan Meslier was a spectator for most of the game but was there on the few occasions he was needed and he kept a clean sheet, so that’s a positive. Jamie Shackleton had a great game at left-back – being defensively sound yet adding width to the attack and working well with Gnonto. Perhaps it sums up the game choosing a left-back as the man of the match.

Man of the match: Jamie Shackleton.

ANDY RHODES

If we didn’t already know that this will be a tricky campaign to navigate, we certainly do now.

Sheffield Wednesday aren’t the first and definitely won’t be the last team to sit deep and invite Leeds to attack them. The problem is that, despite having a high-quality forward line, United struggle to break teams down. Of course, this could just be down to Daniel Farke not having time to work with a complete squad just yet. When Leeds do start clicking, they should have the beating of plenty of teams.

Hopefully the international break gives Farke time to work out where best to employ Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter. Even without Luis Sinisterra, Leeds have an embarrassment of riches up front.

The home side looked more solid at the back in this one. Illan Meslier was still required to stop Josh Windass late on, but overall it was a more solid defensive display. Time will tell if Farke can marry the goals from Ipswich with the defence seen this weekend. A week off should hopefully give him time to plan.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

DAVID WATKINS

I had a funny feeling Leeds would do what they always do; somehow find a way to avoid beating a team out of points and out of form just a week after beating then top-of-the-table Ipswich with some clinical finishing.

We saw in midweek in Salford a similar performance where we managed to hit the target with only 27 per cent of our shots at goal and Saturday was no different; 25 per cent this time, just four times we tested the goalkeeper from 16 efforts. If we are going to achieve anything this season that ratio has to improve and it has to be down to creating better chances and then being more clinical with them.

Even Wednesday managed to get 50 per cent of their 10 efforts on target and we were fortunate that Illan Meslier kept out Josh Windass’ effort toward the end of the game or it could have been another smash-and-grab raid similar to our defeat at Birmingham.

The clean sheet and not falling behind for the first time this season has to be seen as encouraging but the lack of a creative midfielder being recruited may yet hold us back. Every game will be tight and the difference will come down to putting those rare good chances away.

Man of the match: No-one really took the eye.

KEITH INGHAM

After the window closed and another of the want-away players left for pastures new, Leeds didn’t get the win most fans wanted. A scoreless draw against a team that had lost five straight games left many disappointed.

Daniel Farke brought in Crysencio Summerville for Luis Sinisterra and kept faith with Jamie Shackleton at left-back. The newcomers, bought in the last week, except one, were on the bench. It was a game that had chances but lacked any quality finishing. Leeds had the majority of the ball but failed to hit the target.

As Wednesday denied the hosts space, Leeds became frustrated and snatched at every opportunity. Georginio Rutter was denied in the first half by the Wednesday keeper but, in my opinion, should have done better.

Wednesday too had their moments and just before the end of the game Illan Meslier denied them the unlikely win. Willy Gnonto was earlier flattened in the area but it seems you can ‘WWE’ a player in the Championship without giving away a penalty!

Farke knows what he has and the international break will give him the chance to get the best out of them before Leeds take the field again. By the look of Saturday’s performance there is still much to do on the training pitch.